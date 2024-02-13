Santa Monica Seafood Expands to Denver: A New Era of Seafood Distribution in the Mountain West

A new era of seafood distribution is on the horizon in the Mountain West region. Santa Monica Seafood, a major seafood distributor and processor based in California, is nearing the completion of an $8 million construction project for a state-of-the-art 34,000 square foot seafood processing and distribution facility near Denver, Colorado. The operation of the facility is set to begin in Q2 of this year.

Santa Monica Seafood Expands its Reach

Santa Monica Seafood, the largest specialty wholesale distributor and processor of fresh and frozen seafood in the Southwestern and Midwestern U.S., is expanding its operations in the Mountain West region. The new facility, located near Denver, Colorado, will enable the company to service both foodservice and retail customers and make deliveries to 40 U.S. states within 48 hours of pack date. The expansion is part of a larger strategy to forego M&A activity and focus on opening new facilities.

