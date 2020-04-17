Seafood Expo Global 2020 Edition Canceled

Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, the world’s largest seafood event, has reluctantly determined that the continued and expanding magnitude of the public health and safety issues caused by COVID-19 worldwide now requires the cancellation of the 2020 edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global. The event had previously been postponed due to COVID-19.

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global was originally scheduled for 21-23 April 2020 at the Brussels Expo in Belgium. When we announced the postponement of the 2020 event, we had expected to reschedule later this year. Given the recent announcement that the limitation on large gatherings in Brussels has been extended through 31 August 2020 and the ongoing impacts of COVID–19, including global travel restrictions, and the broad need to practice physical distancing, we have concluded it is impossible to hold the event. The complexities of organizing a safe, global, seafood event drawing seafood professionals from more than 158 countries in the midst of a pandemic pose too many insurmountable hurdles. We are disappointed to concede that hosting a 2020 edition of the event is infeasible.

If you purchased a registration ticket to attend the 2020 edition in April, your registration to the exhibit hall will automatically be applied to the 2021 edition in Barcelona, Spain. Once the 2021 registration is opened later this fall, you will receive communications from us about your rolled over registration. If you have not registered for the April 2020 edition, you will receive communications from us as soon as the registration for the 2021 event opens.

Looking ahead: mark your calendar for 2021!

While we all continue to navigate this difficult situation, the Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global team is engaged in intensive planning for the next edition, scheduled for 27-29 April 2021, in our beautiful new location, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, in Barcelona, Spain.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us at info-global@seafoodexpo.com if you have any questions.

We wish you all good health and look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in 2021.