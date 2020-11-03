Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global 2021 Editions Postponed

Portland, Maine – Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, has determined that the continued magnitude of the public health and safety issues caused by COVID-19 requires the postponement of the spring events to later dates in 2021.

“We have been closely monitoring the world health situation, government regulations and travel restrictions while carefully considering the concerns that have been addressed to us by customers and attendees,” said Liz Plizga, Group Vice-President, Diversified Communications.

“It has become evident that it was necessary to reschedule these events.”

Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America organizers are working with the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to find new dates in mid-July 2021 that would keep the same day pattern of Sunday through Tuesday. It is intended that the postponed event will maintain its traditional format with three days featuring a comprehensive exhibit hall alongside a conference program and special events. New dates for the event will be communicated to the seafood community as soon as they are confirmed. In recognition of the seafood community’s need to stay connected and informed, Seafood Expo North America will host its first online conference program during the week of 14 March 2021.

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, originally scheduled in April 2021, will be held 7-9 September 2021 at the Gran Via venue in Barcelona, Spain. The decision to move the event to September 2021 was based on availability Fira de Barcelona was able to provide to accommodate a global event of more than 29,000 seafood professionals. The event will feature a comprehensive exhibit hall with suppliers from around the globe and introduce its first conference program in Barcelona.

As planning for the 2021 events progresses, Diversified Communications continues to closely follow the situation around the pandemic. “Like many event organizers, we are always exploring contingency plans to provide business continuity for our seafood community,” added Plizga. “We are committed to delivering in-person events in 2021 and are working with the venues and the appropriate authorities to ensure the health and safety of our customers, attendees, vendors, employees and local communities.”

The 2022 events are scheduled in the same time frame as in past years — in March 2022 for Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and in April 2022 for Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global.

