Seafood Expo Global Announced Finalists of the 2024 Seafood Excellence Global Awards

PORTLAND, Maine — Diversified Communications, organizers of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, announced the finalists for the Seafood Excellence Global awards competition. The winners will be announced during a reception on the first day of the Expo, which will take place 23-25 April 2024 at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue in Barcelona, Spain.

The event’s product competition features and recognizes the best seafood products represented at the Expo. All seafood products entered for the awards competition will be displayed during the three-day event in the Seafood Excellence Global stand located in Galleria, between halls 4 and 5.

Two grand prizes will be awarded for the Best Retail Product and the Best Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HORECA) Product. Four special awards will be presented for innovation, convenience, retail packaging and seafood product line.

This year’s 40 finalists represent 15 countries.

The finalists in the HORECA category are:

A. Espersen A/S – A. Espersen Alaska Pollock Sweet & Sour Sauce Battered Rolls (Denmark)

Algolesko– Wakame Pickles (France)

Freshpack – Frozen Half Shell Scallop without Roe Label Rouge (France)

GlobeXplore – Umami Paste (France)

Golden Fresh Sdn Bhd – Fully Cooked Lemon Sourdough Crubmed Cod Goujon (Malaysia)

Phillips Foods, Inc. – Signature Lobster Cakes (United States)

PUHA, Pacific Urchin Harvesters Association – UniFresco (Canada)

ZALG – Crispy Seaweed Sticks Lemon Flavor (France)

The finalists in the Retail category are:

A. Espersen A/S – Rahbek Alaska Pollock Ratatouille Fish Rolls (Denmark)

Dalian Rich Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. – Wellington Salmon (China)

East Coast Seafood – Lobster Roll Sliders with Lobster Butter (United States)

East Coast Seafood – Shrimp Gyoza with Sweet Chili Sauce (United States)

Finnforel Oy – LOHI ASC Alder Smoked Rainbow Trout Fillet (Finland)

Freshpack – En’joy Frozen Shrimp Gyoza (France)

Greenland Seafood Europe SAS/Sofina – Young’s Gastro Thai Inspired Breaded Fish Cakes (France)

Greenland Seafood Europe SAS/Sofina – Young’s Gastro Chilli, Lime & Ginger Breaded Fish Fillets (France)

Hätälä Oy – Flamed Salmon, Texas BBQ 140g (Finland)

ICECO Fish – Frozen Grated Potato Dumplings with Atlantic Salmon Stuffing “CEPELINAI” (Lithuania)

ICECO Fish – Puff Pastry and Atlantic Salmon Rolls with Spinach (Lithuania)

Isstormur ehf – Icelandic Sardine Single Fillet Stewed, in Marinade (Iceland)

JC David – Tarama Premium (France)

Kalaneuvos Oy – Kalaneuvos Rainbow Strips in Cream-Honey Marinade (Finland)

Lagumar Seas S.L. – Royal Cocotte de Moules Recette Beurre, Ail et Persil (Spain)

Lagumar Seas S.L. – Crema de Bacalao Con Pimientos (Spain)

Lerøy Seafood group ASA – Salmon Candy (Norway)

Multi X S.A. – Latitude 45- Smoked Salmon Candy (Chile)

Parcs Saint Kerber – Oysters Trio Saint Kerber (France)

Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group – Aldi Specially Selected Scottish Cooked Veuve Monsigny® Mussels (United Kingdom)

Suempol – Baked Salmon with Roasted Coconut Flavor (Poland)

Suempol – Salmon Kofta (Poland)

Vega Salmon A/S – theSALMONCHEF® – Hot Smoked, Chinese 5-Spice (Denmark)

Vega Salmon A/S – theSALMONCHEF® – Hot Smoked, Spanish Sweet Citrus (Denmark)

Vega Salmon A/S – theSALMONCHEF® – Indian Creamy Korma (Denmark)

Vičiūnai Group – Frozen Dumplings with White Fish, “Gyoza” (Lithuania)

Vičiūnai Group – Salmon Bites with Seaweed Tempura, 40%, VIČI “FishBerry”, 250 (Lithuania)

Vičiūnai Group – Hot Smoked Salmon Roll with Dried Tomatoes (Lithuania)

Vičiūnai Group – Surimi Sausage with Bacalao (Lithuania)

Vičiūnai Group – Cold Smoked, Marinated White Leg Shrimps with Orange Spices (Lithuania)

Vinh Hoan Corporation – Lucky Bag (Vietnam)

Vinh Hoan Corporation – Protein Pho Fusion (Vietnam)

All products submitted and finalists’ products can also be viewed on the event’s website at http://www.seafoodexpo.com/global/seafood-excellence-global-awards-product-showcase.

In addition to the Seafood Excellence Global Awards, the Seafood Excellence Awards are held annually at Seafood Expo North America in Boston and, in 2023, the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards was introduced during the 11th edition of Seafood Expo Asia in Singapore. All three awards are organized by Diversified Communications, producers of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and Seafood Expo Asia.

