Seafood Expo Global Announces the 2023 Finalists of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards

Portland, Maine, USA – Diversified Communications, organizer of

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, announced the 2023 finalists for the Seafood Excellence Global awards competition. The winners will be announced on the first day of the Expo, which will take place 25-27 April 2023 at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue in Barcelona, Spain.

The event’s product competition features and recognizes the best seafood products represented at the exposition. All seafood products entered for the awards competition will be displayed during the three-day event in the Seafood Excellence Global stand located in Galleria, between halls 4 and 5, at the venue where the 29th edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global will be held.

The winners will be announced at an awards reception on 25 April 2023 in CC5, room 5.1 from 18:15 until 20:00 at the Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue.

Two grand prizes will be awarded for the Best Retail Product and the Best Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HORECA) Product. Five special awards will be presented for innovation, convenience, health & nutrition, retail packaging and seafood product line.

This year’s 39 finalists represent 16 countries.

The finalists in the HORECA category are:

· AMfish BV – Crushi Crunchy Sushi (Netherlands)

· Clearwater Seafoods & Macduff Shellfish – Premium Wild-Caught Whole Hebridean Langoustines (United Kingdom)

· Freshpack – Breaded Coconut Shrimp (France)

· Golden Fresh Sdn Bhd – Flaming Trio Squid Tenders (Malaysia)

· Golden Fresh Sdn Bhd – Katsu Fish Portion (Malaysia)

· Good Fish Processing – IVP Cooked Lemon & Pepper Salmon (Ireland)

· Multi X – Frozen Atlantic Salmon – Certified Carbon Neutral (Chile)

· Navarre – La Gamén (France)

· Unima Distribution – Raw Frozen Body-Peeled Madagascar Shrimp — Organic & Label Rouge (France)

· Van Duc Tien Giang Food Export Company – Fiskate (Vietnam)

· Vičiūnai Group – Pink Salmon and Sun-Dried Tomato Butter & Mackerel and Truffle Butter (Spain)

The finalists in the Retail category are:

· Arbi Dario S.p.A – Octopus Ragu (Italy)

· Boreal Artik – Pintxo del Cantábrico (Spain)

· East Coast Seafood Group – Snow Crab Roll Kit with Creamy Garlic Chive Sauce (USA)

· East Coast Seafood Group – Sole with Snow Crab Stuffing (USA)

· Escal SA – Frutti di Mare all’Olio (France)

· Fisher Farms Inc. – Fisherfarms Corn & Coconut Breaded Shrimp (Philippines)

· Golden Fresh Sdn Bhd – Singapore-Style Chili Crab (Malaysia)

· Golden Fresh Sdn Bhd – Skewered Fish With Satay Sauce (Malaysia)

· Hätälä Oy – Lachs Chips / Salmon Kebab (Finland)

· Hätälä Oy – Nordic Salmon Burger (Finland)

· ICECO Fish – ZIGMAS Hot Smoked European Eel in Soy-Ginger Sauce (Lithuania)

· Kalaneuvos Oy – TERVA Cold-Smoked Trout (Finland)

· Naera Icelandic Snacks – Næra™ Fish Jerky – Crunch-Cheesy Chili (Iceland)

· Noray Seafood SL – Noray Headless Raw Shrimp (Spain)

· Nueva Pescanova Group – Cod Migas (Spain)

· Vega Salmon A/S – Cold Smoked Salmon – Sustainable Packaging (Denmark)

· Vega Salmon A/S – The Salmon Chef – Kentucky Bourbon Barbeque (Denmark)

· Vega Salmon A/S – The Salmon Chef – Thai Sweet Chili (Denmark)

· Vičiūnai Group – Black Sepia Dumplings with Shrimp and Thai Broth Filling (Spain)

· Vičiūnai Group – Bon Bon Breaded Fish Bites (Spain)

· Vičiūnai Group – Shaped Hot Smoked Salmon Fillet with Cheese and Pine Nuts “Kinziukas” (Spain)

· Vičiūnai Group – Surimi Octopus Chunks (Spain)

· Vičiūnai Group – Surimi Seafood Mix (Spain)

· Vilsund Blue – Moules Frites Mussel Soup (Denmark)

· Vilsund Blue – Thai Green Curry Mussel Soup (Denmark)

· Vinh Hoan Corporation – Coconut Panga (Vietnam)

· Wechsler Feinfisch GmbH – Wechsler Mediteranes Forellenfilet (Germany)

· Wechsler Feinfisch GmbH – Wechsler Lachs Frischkäse Röllchen (Germany)

With thousands of companies represented at Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and 77 product applications, to be selected as a finalist of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards competition is a notable achievement.

All products submitted and finalists’ products can also be viewed on the event’s website at https://www.seafoodexpo.com/global/2023-seafood-excellence-global-awards/.

