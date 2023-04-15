Angelica Gayon Named Regional Director of Business Development for California, Arizona, Mexico and Latin American Markets

Boca Raton, Florida, USA – Phoenix Media Network, a leader in produce industry media for nearly 40 years, is pleased to announce the hiring of Angelica Gayon as Regional Director of Business Development. Gayon’s area of focus will be California, Arizona, Mexico and South America. Most recently, Gayon served as the Chief Operating Officer for LiDAR America, a Fullerton, California-based company that specializes in aircraft and drone mapping. Underscoring the kind of depth and strength of talent she brings to the produce industry media business, Gayon generated $700,000 in sales in 2018 and 2019 for LiDAR America, plus more than a half million dollars during the pandemic, despite having no prior experience in topography, bathymetry or geophysics.

“My goal is to foster collaboration and growth within the industry, so everyone can benefit. The goal is to bring together all our platforms into one cohesive system so that our retail and foodservice buying audience can experience the latest in marketing with real results. I am motivated by my colleagues to preserve the impressive legacy of Phoenix Media Network and to strive to effect positive change in our industry,” says Gayon.

The fresh produce industry has become a global profession, and Gayon brings years of experience effectively managing the challenges of international trade, logistics, legislation, and language barriers to her new position. Her journey in the sales and marketing industry began when the world started to recognize China for its inventive, cost-effective products. Ultimately, she lived in Hong Kong for three years, before moving to California to work at LiDAR America. During this time, Gayon established solid relationships with many clients, including reputed experts and influential opinion leaders in industries such as agriculture, hydrology, mapping, geophysics, and archaeology. Despite her initial unfamiliarity in these areas, she was quickly able to close sales with domestic and Latin American customers in both private and public institutions within weeks.

“We are excited to welcome Angelica to the Phoenix Media Network team. Her proven track record in sales and marketing, experience in international markets and with high volume buyers, fluency in English and Spanish, and enthusiasm for the position will play an important role in our mission to Initiate Industry Improvement,” says Ken Whitacre, publisher and event director.

Phoenix Media Network Inc., founded in 1985 by the late Jim Prevor and Ken Whitacre, produces the award-winning print and online publications, Produce Business, Deli Business, and Cheese Connoisseur; online sites ProduceBusinessUK.com and PerishableNews.com; and annually presents The New York Produce Show and Conference, the London Produce Show and Conference, and the Amsterdam Produce Show and Conference.

