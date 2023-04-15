Industry Veteran John Toner Tapped by PRODUCE BUSINESS to Lead New York Produce Show

PRODUCE BUSINESS Produce April 15, 2023

Boca Raton, Florida, USA – PRODUCE BUSINESS is strategically positioning The New York Produce Show & Conference to SOAR to even newer heights on December 5-7, 2023 with the hiring of industry veteran, John J. Toner, V, as the show’s Vice President. Toner, who most recently served as the Vice President, Political Affairs of the International Fresh Produce Association and before that Vice President, Convention and Industry Collaboration of United Fresh Produce Association.  He has worked for over two decades successfully bringing produce professionals together to drive the industry forward through a variety of channels.

“I am excited to turn my attention to the New York Produce Show and build the conference and trade show into even more of a first-class event that will be a beacon for the industry to connect with. I am also extremely committed to making this conference the ‘must attend’ event of the year for the next generation within the fresh produce industry. We must always be building with the future in mind,” says Toner.

Easily recognized by his bowtie and a big smile, Toner’s forte and fulfillment come in helping to craft everything from the perfect opening night reception to securing big sponsorship and, most of all, creating the perfect environment for attendees to meet-and-great, trade knowledge and insights, and see the best new product innovations the industry offers. Toner’s accolades include PRODUCE BUSINESS’ 40 under 40 award, and his affiliations include membership in the International Association of Exhibition and Events Expo! Expo! Advisory Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the team,” says Ken Whitacre, publisher and editorial director. “His skills in event management, marketing strategy, produce industry knowledge, customer service, and new business development, to name a few, pair perfectly with our company’s mission to Initiate Industry Improvement and move the needle on fresh produce consumption — key themes at the New York Produce Show and in our publications.”

Launched in 2010, the NYPS is the brainchild of PRODUCE BUSINESS’ late founder, Jim Prevor, and Whitacre, and is organized in collaboration with the Eastern Produce Council. The show not only is the sole fresh produce industry event in the Big Apple but has grown into an exciting world-recognized event attended by thousands. The three-day conference features something for everyone: networking opportunities, a one-day trade show with over 400 companies exhibiting, a retail ‘thought-leader’ panel, educational micro-sessions, and tours of the region’s vibrant industry, including local retailers, wholesalers, foodservice distributors, urban farms and unique eateries.

For more information about the 2023 New York Produce Show & Conference, visit www.nyproduceshow.com

