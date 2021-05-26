Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global 28th Edition Now Scheduled for 2022

Portland, Maine – Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global announced that the 28th edition of the event will now take place 26-28 April 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The event had been postponed from its original date of 27-29 April 2021 to 7-9 September 2021.

“Keeping our customers’ best interest in mind is our top priority,” said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications. “After evaluation of suppliers and buyers’ concerns around the continued uncertainties caused by the on-going COVID-19 situation worldwide, it became evident that 2021 would still be too soon to host an international event that would provide the global experience the seafood community would find valuable.”

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global is the world’s largest and most diverse seafood trade event bringing together more than 29,000 industry professionals from around the globe. More than 158 countries are represented at the event and each country’s complex COVID-19 regulations and governmental restrictions make it impossible to hold a large-scale global event in September 2021.

“We are committed to Barcelona,” added Plizga. “We will continue working with Fira de Barcelona and the city to ensure we can host a valuable in-person event that will bring back, at the Gran Via venue in 2022, the international representation that makes Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global the global seafood marketplace and the largest seafood trade event in the world.”

“We have already received contracts for the 2022 edition and strong participation interest from all sectors of the global seafood industry. We look forward to having the most successful first edition in the beautiful city of Barcelona, Spain,” said Wynter Courmont, Event Director, Diversified Communications.

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global brings all the key players (suppliers, buyers, government, distributors, industrial and services) in the seafood sector from everywhere in the world. Seafood Expo Global features seafood suppliers showcasing their newest seafood products – fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed and packaged – to global seafood buyers including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, catering services, importers, distributors, seafood markets and other retail and foodservice companies. Seafood Processing Global highlights every aspect of seafood processing, including packaging materials and equipment, refrigeration and freezing equipment and supplies, primary processing equipment, secondary processing equipment, hygiene control and sanitation and quality assurance services.

The event organizers’ focus is to provide business continuity and continue to serve the needs of their customers. “Until the 2022 edition in Barcelona, we will be exploring online event opportunities to connect suppliers and buyers together and keep the seafood community informed on the latest topics in the industry,” commented Courmont.

