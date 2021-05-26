Merger of Lofoten Aqua AS into Mowi ASA Announced

Mowi ASA completed the acquisition of 100 % of the shares in Lofoten Aqua AS on the 28 April 2021. Lofoten Aqua AS’s only asset is a license. Mowi ASA consider a merger of Lofoten Aqua AS into Mowi ASA as the best solution to integrate the business in Lofoten Aqua AS into the business in Mowi Group.

Based on the above, the boards of directors of the two companies have prepared and signed a joint merger plan.

In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Act the merger plan and appendices is now available to the shareholders on the internet site of the company.

