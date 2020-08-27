Chile Slaps Record Fine on Norwegian Salmon Producer

Chile’s environmental protection service said Friday it had slapped a record $6.6 million fine on a Norwegian salmon producer for the 2018 escape of 690,000 antibiotic-fed fish.

The fine, handed to salmon farming company Mowi, formerly known as Marine Harvest, was the largest ever for an environmental offense in the South American country.

The charge of 5.3 billion pesos ($6.6 million) was in response to the “irreparable environmental damage produced by the mass escape of salmon” from the Punta Redonda farm in Chile’s Los Lagos region, around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the capital Santiago.

