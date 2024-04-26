Latitude 45 Wins Best Retail Packaging at the 2024 Seafood Excellence Global Awards

MIAMI — Latitude 45, the No. 1 selling smoked salmon brand in the U.S., wins the Special Award for Best Retail Packaging category at the Seafood Excellence Global Awards for its newest product innovation, Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites. Introduced by Multi X, the largest and most trusted importer of salmon products to the U.S., Latitude 45 represents a win from the only Chilean company nominated at this year’s Seafood Excellence Global Awards. The competition saw 85 entries across the Retail and Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HORECA) sectors with finalists spanning 15 countries.

“We are immensely proud of Latitude 45 for securing one of the most esteemed awards in our industry and know this recognition comes as a result of the way each product is expertly and meticulously crafted and packaged for consumers,” said Fernando Pérez, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Multi X. “The fact that our product passed the rigorous evaluation from the seafood expert judging panel is a testament to Latitude 45’s strong branding and ability to connect with consumers.”

Latitude 45 is the only brand on the market that takes the salmon from fresh to smoked within 24 hours of leaving the water. Each product is hand-selected and smoked using Multi X’s unique process with Chilean oak wood and locally sourced salt. Since its introduction to the market in October 2023, Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites has been popular with consumers, bringing them a ready-to-eat hot smoked product with endless pairing possibilities and a sweet, smoky and mild taste profile. All products from the Latitude 45 brand, including Seafood Global Excellence Award winner, Smoked Salmon Candy Bites, are Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4 Star, and Orthodox Union Kosher certified.

The Seafood Excellence Global Awards competition is designed to recognize the best seafood products represented at Seafood Expo Global each year. All entrants went through a thorough screening process, followed by an evaluation from a distinguished group of seafood experts based on eating experience, packaging, convenience, originality and market potential. Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites can be found displayed during the three-day event in the Seafood Excellence Global stand in the Galleria, between halls 4 and 5.

ABOUT LATITUDE 45

Latitude 45, the No. 1 selling salmon brand in the U.S., offers fresh, frozen, hot and cold smoked products that are Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4-star, Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and OU Kosher certified. Responsibly farm raised in the pristine waters of Patagonia, Latitude 45 is the only salmon brand on the market that goes from fresh to smoked in 24 hours. You can find Latitude 45 products at Walmart, Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Winn-Dixie, Meijer and other retailers. For more information, please visit www.latitude45salmon.com.

ABOUT MULTI X

Founded in 1987 in Puerto Montt, Chile, Multi X are pioneers of Chilean aquaculture. The company actively invests and supports the development of Southern Chile, as it has for three decades. Multi X is committed to making the best salmon in the world, placing sustainability and transparency at the center of the business, managing our global impact, and generating responsible and sustainable value for society and its shareholders.