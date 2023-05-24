Seafood Nutrition Partnership Activates Industry with Summer Seafood Challenge

Commit to a seafood-filled summer and join SNP’s Summer Seafood Challenge! Participants are encouraged to eat seafood at least twice a week from Thursday, June 1 until Monday, July 31 as part of the exciting initiative.

The goals are to create more conversations around the health benefits of seafood and generate buzz on social media by posting photos of meals with #SeafoodChallenge, sharing SNP nutritional nuggets and ultimately increasing seafood consumption to build a healthier, happier, and smarter America!

“The public health benefits of eating seafood at least twice a week are enormous. We encourage the industry to show how they eat seafood in a fun and friendly summer competition,” said Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

Companies within the seafood industry will participate and invite employees, families, and friends to a digital fundraising page: SNP summer seafood challenge. Lauren Baum, SNP’s senior development officer, will help set up teams, write internal email templates, and work with industry partners to engage and motivate employees.

SNP will send weekly emails to participants with seafood recipes, copy and paste social media posts, and additional resources to ensure a successful Summer Seafood Challenge for all.

“I am excited to join the SNP Summer Seafood Challenge and lead by example by committing to eating seafood at least 2x per week in June and July. Having the seafood industry ‘walk the walk’ and share their seafood experiences on social media, will help drive seafood consumption and support Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s non-profit mission to inspire a healthier America. I encourage my seafood colleagues to join me in this challenge,” said Tony Downs, Sysco Category Director for Seafood.

There will be giveaway opportunities throughout the summer and one lucky team will take home the Summer Seafood Challenge champion trophy! All funds raised will support SNP’s mission to educate Americans about the health benefits of eating seafood and to strengthen nutrition policy.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.