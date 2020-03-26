SeaPak Debuts New & Improved Website

SeaPak’s revamped website is officially live! The biggest change? In stepping up its digital game, the nation’s No. 1 shrimp brand has made SeaPak.com more thoughtfully designed and easier to navigate.

The primary objective in upgrading the website says Kristen Beadon, SeaPak’s director of marketing, was to end up with a modern, consumer-centric website that prominently showcases the brand’s delicious frozen seafood products. “We’re now providing a streamlined user experience that makes the path to purchase that much easier, while still telling our brand’s story in a compelling way,” she said recently. “SeaPak prides itself on being an innovative, forward-thinking company, and we needed to make sure our website reflects that character.”

The updated website includes a redesigned recipe filter, making the search for specific products and flavors simpler and more intuitive. And with more than 60% of SeaPak’s consumers visiting their site on their phones, the company took a mobile-first approach to ensure thumb-friendly navigation.

In SeaPak tradition, the site continues to features special coupons and promotions, including a brand-new Chopped at Home Challenge recipe contest that is sponsored by Food Network.