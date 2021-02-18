Embraced by a Beloved Seafood Family For Nearly Three Decades, President Jim Walstrom Departs Morey’s

PLYMOUTH, Mn. – Morey’s Seafood International announces the departure of its President Jim Walstrom.

More than 26 years ago, Morey’s brought in Walstrom − who had an established presence in the seafood industry at the time − to come work for the company.

Walstrom has served as president of the company’s distribution business since 2003 and has functioned as CEO and president of Morey’s overall business for the past 10 years. His long list of accomplishments includes playing a key role in the seafood company’s recent acquisition by Rich Products, which distributes frozen value-added seafood under the SeaPak brand.

“The motto on the walls in our Morey’s offices is ‘on behalf of all the families we feed,’” said Walstrom. “I am proud to have joined our brand with a larger family-owned company who shares those same beliefs.”

Since his first day at Morey’s, Walstrom has guided the company through numerous changes, including shifting government regulations, new methods for processing, supply chain challenges, and of course, consolidation. Now Walstrom is embarking on the next phase of his career, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in seafood.

“Jim is a legend in our industry,” said Jim Motos, Senior Vice President, Rich’s Consumer Brands Division. “It’s been an absolute privilege to work closely with him and I’m immensely grateful for the vast amount of knowledge and support he’s given us throughout this transition process.”

Morey’s has largely stayed a family outfit over the years. Walstrom describes the team in Minnesota as the best in the business, and a hard-working, tight-knit crew.

“As I move on, I’ll be repurposing and retooling what I’ve learned from this amazing business and my Morey’s family,” said Walstrom. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my own family, but I’m definitely not retiring.”

Walstrom also has plenty of praise for the industry − in particular, the friendships he’s established through his work with the National Fisheries Institute.

“This industry chose me, rather than the other way around,” said Walstrom. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I owe a great deal to this business and the folks within it, because they welcomed and nurtured me. I’m very grateful for that.”

Walstrom will be providing support to Rich’s in an advisory role and will continue to reside in Minnetonka, MN with his wife.

###

About Morey’s Seafood International

Morey’s Seafood International LLC specializes in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of restaurant-inspired, great tasting fish and seafood products. Morey’s commitment to quality, taste, convenience and healthy products is consistent with consumer feedback when sharing what they look for in today’s marketplace. Since 1937, Morey’s has grown to be a leading seafood manufacturer and distributor. Today, Morey’s manufactures and distributes multiple products under the Morey’s label including Morey’s marinated seafood and Morey’s smoked fish products. Morey’s is an active member of the National Fisheries Institute and a member of the Global Aquaculture Association. For more information, go to www.moreys.com.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.