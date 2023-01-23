SeaPak to Launch New SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Flounder Strips Nationwide

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, America’s No. 1 specialty frozen shrimp and seafood brand, announces the release of its newest product: SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Flounder Strips.

Available nationwide in January, SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Flounder Strips are a good source of protein and are the only beer-battered frozen flounder product on the market. The suggested retail price is $10.99 a package and includes a classic tartar sauce to thaw and serve. Each serving contains just 200 calories and has 10 grams of protein.

“SeaPak is excited to introduce the new SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Flounder Strips,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich’s Consumer Brands Division. “SeaPak Executive Chefs, in collaboration with Budweiser® Brewmasters, perfected these crunchy, pub-style recipes. And, like the famous Budweiser® lager beer, our SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered product line contains only the finest ingredients.”

The new product is the latest in the growing SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered line, which currently includes SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Cod, SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Shrimp, and SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Crab Poppers. SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Flounder Strips combine Americans’ love of beer-battered flavor with wild-caught flounder, a fish that’s quickly gaining popularity among diners.

For more information on SeaPak Budweiser® Beer Battered Flounder Strips or any other SeaPak product, visit seapak.com/products.

####

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for nearly 75 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.

2023 Anheuser Busch, LLC. BUDWEISER® is a registered trademark of Anheuser Busch, used under license. This product is intended for purchase by persons of legal alcohol purchase and drinking age.