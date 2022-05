The lobster fishing season in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence will open on Tuesday.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced on Saturday that lobster fishing areas 23, 24, 26A and 26B South will open on May 3 at 6 a.m.

That includes areas along the northeastern coast of New Brunswick, the north shore of P.E.I., the western coast of Cape Breton, and part of the Northumberland Strait.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News