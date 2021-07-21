Summer Grilling Gets an Upgrade with SeaPak’s Salmon Burgers

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Grilling enthusiasts can now enjoy a taste of the coast at home with wild-caught Alaskan Salmon Burgers from SeaPak, America’s leading specialty seafood brand.

A better-for-you alternative to traditional grilling proteins, SeaPak’s salmon burgers combine 100 percent wild-caught salmon with restaurant-style seasoning, making them the perfect complement to any sandwich, salad, or summer roll.

“SeaPak’s Alaskan Salmon Burgers are a true summer staple,” said Kristen Beadon, Director of Marketing for SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. “From the dining room to the backyard, these versatile burgers are approachable, packed with flavor, and easy for the whole family to enjoy.”

Responsibly made with wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon that is certified by the United Nations’ Responsible Fisheries Management program, SeaPak Alaskan Salmon Burgers are both healthy and nutritious.

“SeaPak’s burgers are low in saturated fat and packed with 16 grams of protein per serving, making them a great option for summer grilling,” explains Kaleigh McMordie, Registered Dietician and Food Blogger. “They also help you get in your two servings of fish per week, as recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.”

SeaPak Alaskan Salmon Burgers are easy to prepare. For grilling, preheat your grill to medium high, arrange the burgers in a single layer, and cook for just 5-6 minutes on each side. You can also bake the burgers in a conventional oven or pan sear them on a stovetop.

SeaPak Alaskan Salmon Burgers are available at selected retailers nationwide and can be found via SeaPak’s product locator.

To learn more about SeaPak, visit the company’s website at seapak.com, or follow them on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.