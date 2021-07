It has been a record-breaking year for sockeye salmon catches in Alaska’s Bristol Bay Nushagak District this year, an official said.

“We’re approaching 27 million total run,” said Tim Sands, a state Department of Fish and Game area management biologist. “Our average run would be 9 million, so to be triple the average is amazing.”

The region has experienced numerous record-breaking days, Fairbanks television station KTVF reported.

