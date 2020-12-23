Sustainable Management of Tropical Tuna in East Pacific

Marine Stewardship Council Seafood December 23, 2020

From 1 January there could be no restrictions for tropical tuna fishing in nearly half of the Pacific Ocean, increasing the risk of overfishing of commercially important skipjack, yellowfin and bigeye tunas, the Marine Stewardship Council warns, unless all the member governments reach an agreement on how to manage these stocks in 2021.  

The MSC standard requires fisheries certified to its globally recognised standard to limit their catch within sustainable limits. Robust management is one of the fundamental principles of sustainable fisheries, especially for those catching highly migratory species such as tuna, as it prevents overfishing.

However, the body responsible in international law  for agreeing how much tuna is safe to catch is yet to reach a consensus on important measures to restrict tuna catch in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in 2021. Scientific advice recommended to carry over the rules set for 2020 into 2021.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Marine Stewardship Council

Related Articles

Seafood

Safe Catch Solves Mercury Problem in Seafood for Industry and Consumers

September 16, 2020 Safe Catch

Safe Catch’s revolutionary technology, which tests fish for mercury in under 60 seconds, is now certified by AOAC INTERNATIONAL as equivalent to ICP-MS testing methods utilized by the FDA. A Safe Catch mercury test is 250 times faster than an ICP-MS lab. AOAC International certification is the premier standard for verifying scientific testing methods and confirms Safe Catch is the undisputed authority in testing seafood for mercury.

Seafood

U.S. Atlantic Skate Achieves MSC Certification

June 24, 2019 Marine Stewardship Council

The U.S. Atlantic Winter Skate (Raja ocellata) fishery in the Northwest Atlantic has been certified sustainable against the MSC fisheries standard. The assessment, executed by independent conformity assessment body MRAG Americas, Inc. was requested by the Sustainable Fisheries Association whose members include: Cape Ann Seafood Exchange, Inc.; Marder Trawling, Inc.; and Seatrade International. The assessment was completed as part of a scope extension under the U.S. Atlantic spiny dogfish fishery certificate.