Teche Valley Seafood Claws Way to Top With Nothing But Farm-Raised Crawfish

As a child Margot Babin would join her eight siblings harvesting crawfish from their parents rice fields. Her parents Marin and Joanna Durand started the family rice and crawfish business in 1969. Fifty-three years later it is still the Durand family business, with the brothers handling the fields and the sisters operating Teche Valley Seafood, the crawfish processing facility.

Located in the heart of Cajun country, the St. Martinville crawfish producer prides itself on delivering the highest quality crawfish to customers.

“We harvest only the larger crawfish because our main clients are catering and restaurants,” said Babin, sitting in her office with the phone ringing in the background. “They want the big crawfish, the ones you like to see on a plate. All our crawfish are washed, graded and ready to cook. Something we have been doing since 1998.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Gulf Seafood News