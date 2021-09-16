The Maine Oyster Trail highlights growing industry

A new initiative from the Maine Aquaculture Association is aiming to bolster the farmed-raised oyster industry both locally and nationwide.

“Oysters are getting more and more popular,” said Thomas Henninger of Yarmouth-based Madeleine Point Oyster Farms. “People are learning how to eat them.”

The initiative, which the association calls the Maine Oyster Trail, works in a similar fashion to a wine-tasting or craft-beer tasting tour. A website has been set up to educate visitors about the farmers and the restaurants that make up Maine’s oyster industry. The site includes a detailed trail map that encourages visitors to plan an oyster-tasting trip along Maine’s coast.

