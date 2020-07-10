Tough Spring Lobster Season on P.E.I. Comes to an End

The spring lobster season on P.E.I. ended July 4 after a late start on May 15, in a year when fishermen faced low prices and catch limits due to a shortage of labour in processing plants. But with demand growing locally and nationally, people in the industry hope for a rebound by next year.

After losing the crucial first two weeks of the season, fishermen saw a glut of lobsters, pulling in more than buyers would take.

There are eight processing plants on Prince Edward Island that deal with lobster.

