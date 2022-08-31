unMEAT Introduces Fish-Free Tuna, the Next Evolution in Plant-Based Food

GLENDALE, Calif. – unMEAT, a disruptive plant-based protein brand, announces the launch of its new fish-free tuna via online retailers and select supermarkets across the country. As the next evolution in plant-based foods, unMEAT’s fish-free tuna offers three varieties – Tuna in Sunflower Oil, Tuna in Water and Tuna Hot & Spicy – perfect for flexitarians, vegetarians, vegans or those just looking to add more plant-based foods in their diet.

Canned tuna is the number one canned food in the United States, occupying four of the top 25 canned foods. However, today’s consumer is more knowledgeable about the risks of high mercury and metal levels in canned tuna from some of America’s most recognized food brands. These health concerns have opened up the tuna market for all diet options – from vegans to pescatarians and more.

“We’re proud to introduce our fish-free tuna to the market, adding it to our versatile product range of burgers, nuggets, sausages, luncheon and ground meat,” says Gregory Banzon, Chief Operating Officer, Century Pacific Group, parent company of unMEAT. “Our company’s legacy is rooted in providing protein-rich brands of packaged foods over four decades, and we’re excited to offer a fish alternative for those looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their daily lives.”

unMEAT Fish-Free Tuna is made with non-GMO ingredients and exceeds tuna in texture, nutrition and most importantly, taste. It is lower in fat and calories, contains zero mercury and zero trans-fat. Based on a taste test with MetrixLab, two in three consumers would select unMEAT Tuna over real tuna. In addition, unMEAT Tuna delivered a three-to-one preference in comparison to other plant-based tunas.

unMEAT Fish-Free Tuna is available via online retailers, GTFO, It’s Vegan! and Weee!, along with select stores throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Additional national retailer availability is expected to roll out this fall. For more information and to find a retailer, visit https://meetunmeat.us/.

About unMEAT

unMEAT is a surprisingly tasty plant-based product range from Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CPFI), on a mission to enlighten consumers that plant-based food should be fun and happy. unMEAT’s product range includes meat-free Burger Patties, Ground Meat, Luncheon Meat, Sausages, Nuggets and fish-free Tunas. Made with 100% non-GMO, sustainably sourced clean ingredients, unMEAT offers surprisingly delightful taste and texture for no-sacrifices-necessary balanced meals. unMEAT is available via online retailers GTFO, It’s Vegan! and Weee!, along with select stores throughout the Midwest and east coast. For more information and to find a local retailer, visit meetunmeat.us.