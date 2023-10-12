Urgent International Collaboration Needed to Safeguard our Ocean, says MSC

New Report Highlights the Essential Role of Sustainable Fishing in Meeting UN Sustainable Development Goals

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the non-profit responsible for the world’s leading sustainable seafood ecolabel, is calling on global leaders to recognize the vital role of sustainable fishing in delivering urgent progress to safeguard our ocean, livelihoods, and food supplies.

With members of the United Nations meeting in New York next week to reconfirm commitments to the international Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the MSC today published a new report outlining how policymakers, companies, funders, and other ocean stakeholders can support the SDGs through sustainable fishing. Despite the ocean’s vital importance to every aspect of human life, from feeding people to regulating the climate, no country is close to achieving SDG14: Life Below Water and it remains significantly underfunded.

Previous analysis by the MSC found that ending overfishing could provide enough protein for 72 million additional people a year, contributing to the delivery of SDG2 on zero hunger. According to the World Bank, ending overfishing could help deliver more than US$80 billion in economic benefits a year, supporting SDG8 on economic development.

