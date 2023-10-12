Virginia’s Blue Crab Commercial Harvest Period Extended

GEN YORK, Capital News Service Seafood October 12, 2023

RICHMOND — The commercial harvest of blue crabs has been extended in Virginia as the crab population trends upward.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted last week to approve the extension recommended by the Crab Management Advisory Committee. The harvest of crabs by hard crab pot is now Dec. 16, pushed back from Nov. 30. Lower bushel limits will begin Nov. 1 instead of Oct. 1.

The purpose of these changes is to promote efficient utilization of blue crabs and economic stability for the fishing industry, according to the Marine Resources Commission.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Virginia Pilot

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding the public of the annual blue crab harvest closures. The harvest closure period runs from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023, for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023, for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.