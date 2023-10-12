Virginia’s Blue Crab Commercial Harvest Period Extended

RICHMOND — The commercial harvest of blue crabs has been extended in Virginia as the crab population trends upward.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted last week to approve the extension recommended by the Crab Management Advisory Committee. The harvest of crabs by hard crab pot is now Dec. 16, pushed back from Nov. 30. Lower bushel limits will begin Nov. 1 instead of Oct. 1.

The purpose of these changes is to promote efficient utilization of blue crabs and economic stability for the fishing industry, according to the Marine Resources Commission.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Virginia Pilot