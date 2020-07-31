US International Trade Commission Holds Virtual Public Hearing on Seafood Obtained via Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing

The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating the extent to which imports of seafood products obtained via illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing impact the U.S. commercial fishing industry. Information about the ongoing investigation can be found here.

A virtual public hearing is being held in connection with this investigation. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on September 3, 2020. Requests to appear at the hearing are due by 5:15 p.m., August 12, 2020. Instructions for participating in this hearing can be found here.

In lieu of or in addition to participating in the hearing, interested parties may file written comments. All written submissions should be received no later than 5:15 p.m., October 9, 2020. Written comments must be made through the Commission’s Electronic Document Information System (EDIS, https://edis.usitc.gov).