Wanchese Fish Company Appoints Jack Crouch as National Sales Manager

Suffolk, VA – Wanchese Fish Company, part of the Cooke family of companies, has appointed Jack Crouch as its National Sales Manager. Mr. Crouch brings more than a decade of experience in seafood processing, distribution, and supply chain.

“We’re excited to have Jack join our team and we’re confident that his experience will be instrumental in driving our national sales strategy, particularly in the Patagonian scallop, crab, and shrimp markets,” said Ross Butler, Wanchese Fish Company’s CEO.

Prior to joining Wanchese, Mr. Crouch held roles with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He was also the founder of an award-winning wholesale seafood distribution company. “I am thrilled to be part of a family company that is committed to quality, sustainability, and state-of-the-art processing. My goal is to contribute to their continued success by expanding market uptake of their signature Patagonian scallops and southern king crab products in North America,” expressed Crouch.

Part of Crouch’s focus will be on building sales capacity for Wanchese’s scallop offerings. “The demand for our unique wild caught, MSC Certified, fresh or frozen-at-sea scallops is increasing, and with Jack’s leadership we look forward to expanding access to these products across North America,” says Butler.

Mr. Crouch looks forward to meeting customers at the Cooke booth #1133/#1143 during Seafood Expo North America taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 10-12, 2024.

For more information about Wanchese Fish Company and its products, please visit www.wanchese.com.

About Wanchese Fish Company

Wanchese Fish Company was founded in 1936 and has grown to become a leading supplier of seafood products in North America and Europe. A vertically integrated seafood harvester, processor, and distributor, Wanchese Fish Company is capable of harvesting over 4,000 tons of wild scallops, shrimp, oysters, southern king crab, and other seafood products each year. Our Atlantic Ocean harvesters process and freeze on board to lock in the freshest of flavors. Wanchese headquarters and state-of-the-art processing plant is located in Suffolk, Virginia.

About Cooke Inc.

Cooke’s core purpose is ‘To cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families, and build stronger communities’. The Cooke Inc. family of companies includes global aquaculture and wild fishery divisions, with operations in 13 countries and nearly 13,000 employees. Cooke ships fresh True North Seafood branded products worldwide. www.cookeseafood.com