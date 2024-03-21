Best of Show and Silver Saw Blade Awarded to Hermann Wurst Haus at the Missouri Association of Meat Processors Competition

American Association of Meat Processors Meat & Poultry March 21, 2024

The Hermann Wurst Haus and Fulton Wurst Haus won a combined total of 24 prestigious awards for their artisan, hand-crafted smoked sausages, and smoked meats at the Missouri Association of Meat Processors 85th annual convention and trade show. The Hermann Wurst Haus and Fulton Wurst Haus won a combined total of 24 prestigious awards for their artisan, hand-crafted smoked sausages, and smoked meats at the Missouri Association of Meat Processors 85th annual convention and trade show held at Holiday Inn Executive Center, Columbia, Mo, March 1-3, 2024, at this statewide Meat Product Competition.

Hermann Wurst Haus received the coveted Best of Show Award for Sweet Bologna, at the annual MAMP Competition. Hermann Wurst Haus was a recipient of the Silver Saw Blade Award for recruiting new members.

