AURI and USDA Release Final Report on Meat Processing Sector in the Upper Midwest

As part of its ongoing efforts to serve the local and regional meat processing sector in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) is pleased to announce the publication of new research and resources devoted to Empowering Local and Regional Meat Processors.

To spur growth in very small and small meat businesses and address industry challenges, AURI produced five reports and summary briefs covering financial barriers, cold storage capabilities, industry benchmarking, waste-reducing approaches for animal hides and byproducts, a general needs assessment, as well as a Project Overview and Project Brief. Specific tools AURI created for processors include a resource database, short training videos, and information on funding sources.

