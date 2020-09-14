Washington Department of Ecology is Accepting Comments on Draft Permits for Cooke Aquaculture

Cooke Aquaculture is going through the multi-agency permitting process to change the type of fish it raises in four Puget Sound net pens from non-native Atlantic salmon to native steelhead.

After receiving approval to switch species from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the company sought Ecology’s approval for updated water quality permits.

Ecology has drafted revised permits and is making them available for public review and comment. An online hearing Oct. 14 will give the public an opportunity to learn about and comment on the draft revised permits. All documents and hearing information can be found at ecology.wa.gov/NetPenPermit, and comments can be submitted online through Oct. 26, 2020.

