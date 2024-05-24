Herbruck’s to Lay Off 400 Employees, Citing Bird Flu Outbreak

Michael Oszust, Yahoo News Dairy, Uncategorized May 24, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, Michigan’s largest egg producer, says it will lay off hundreds of employees in Ionia County as it deals with an outbreak of bird flu.

In a notice filed with the state on Wednesday, Herbruck’s said it plans to lay off an estimated 400 employees at five of its farms — three in Saranac and two in Lake Odessa. The move will affect hourly and salaried employees as well as contractors.

Neighbors report smell, hazmat suits after bird flu outbreak

The company cited an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, as the reason behind the layoffs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo News

Related Articles

Dairy

Avian Flu Puts Easter Egg Supplies at Risk

CoBank Dairy April 5, 2022

Recent outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within the U.S. layer flock are adding strain to beleaguered egg supply chains, which have not fully recovered from disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While egg production has stabilized in recent months, it is still well below pre-pandemic levels and egg availability could be limited leading into Easter, according to a new research brief from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.