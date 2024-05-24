Herbruck’s to Lay Off 400 Employees, Citing Bird Flu Outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, Michigan’s largest egg producer, says it will lay off hundreds of employees in Ionia County as it deals with an outbreak of bird flu.

In a notice filed with the state on Wednesday, Herbruck’s said it plans to lay off an estimated 400 employees at five of its farms — three in Saranac and two in Lake Odessa. The move will affect hourly and salaried employees as well as contractors.

Neighbors report smell, hazmat suits after bird flu outbreak

The company cited an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, as the reason behind the layoffs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo News