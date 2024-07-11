Altar Produce: Delivering the Finest Asparagus to Your Table

We are Altar Produce, where quality and expertise meet to deliver the finest asparagus to your table. With more than 25 years of dedication and passion, we’ve mastered every step of the journey from farm to your table.

Our asparagus begins its journey right here in our lush, sun-kissed fields. It takes time, patience, and unwavering commitment to cultivate asparagus of the highest quality.

Our cutting-edge facilities ensure that our asparagus is handled with precision and care, preserving its natural freshness. Quality control is our utmost priority, guaranteeing every sphere is perfect every time, year-round. And our promise doesn’t end in the fields.

We’re dedicated to delivering excellence to our customers worldwide. Our team, our family, is the heart of Altar Produce. Our experience, knowledge, and unwavering dedication are what set us apart. But our story doesn’t end here. We’re always growing, innovating, and looking to the future. While our roots are in asparagus, we’ve expanded our same vision to other commodities. As grower and shipper, we are committed to offering premium-quality vegetables.

At Altar Produce, our 25-year legacy is built on excellence, and our journey is far from over. Join us in celebrating the true taste of freshness. Altar Produce. Experience the freshness. www.altarproduce.com

World’s Largest Grower of Asparagus

Altar Produce LLC is a family-owned business with 25 years of experience, dating back to 1998.

Altar is the world’s largest distributor of green asparagus. We have expanded our same vision to other commodities such as green onions, brussels sprouts, radish, spinach, medjool dates and more. At Altar Produce we are committed to offering premium quality vegetables.