ABA Launches New Course: Baking Basics 101, Fundamentals for All Bakery Operations

Washington, D.C.—The American Bakers Association’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy launched a new course for all bakery operations: Baking Basics 101.

Virtual learning for new employees

This lesson introduces the fundamental knowledge, skills, area of responsibilities, and behaviors essential to bakery operations. The online program is a lesson that complements a facility’s existing onboarding training.

“There is a real need for companies to virtually train new employees in all positions and get them up to speed as quickly as possible,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, ABA. “The Baking Basics 101 lesson will improve plant efficiency by ensuring new staff come to their position with fundamental baking knowledge and vocabulary.”

The course helps quickly train new employees from outside of the baking industry and is an important component for the efficient operations of bakeries. Upon completion of the course, students will be proficient in:

Workplace safety

Food safety and hygiene

Technical training

Baking Basics 101 takes up one hour to complete and students can complete the course in sections to accommodate downtime and change over schedules. After successfully passing the final test, students receive a certificate of completion.

Administrators can start enrolling their workforce in this new training module immediately. The course is also available for individual enrollment. For more course information and to enroll, visit AmericanBakers.org/Academy.

A new learning portal for the baking industry

Additionally, the Bakers Manufacturing Academy has launched a new learning portal. The new online platform promises an improved user experience for both students and administrators including:

Intuitive user interface

Streamlined enrollment process

Improved student progress tracking

Notifications

Chat, forums, and announcement features

And more

“ABA’s educational offerings bring so much value to ABA Member companies integrating this training into their onboarding process,” said Vanessa Vial, ABA’s Assistant Director of Education. “This new course, along with the new Baking Manufacturing Academy will help Members’ employees grow in their careers.”

Those who had access to the previous academy portal can log in using their existing credentials and continue with enrolling students to continue their educational programs. There is a how-to guide course to assist administrators with the new portal.

Baking Basics 101 is just one of the many courses the Bakers Manufacturing Academy offers. Check out the other courses, for all skill and knowledge levels here.



-About the Bakers Manufacturing Academy-

ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy’s best-in-class training solutions provide industry-specific, technical education for bakery production employees whether they are new to the profession or are growing in their career. Through the Academy, companies have an effective, convenient, and affordable way to enhance workforce training and development. Written and developed by baking industry experts, the online learning portal offers students dynamic, interactive instruction, and offers training managers simple student registration, documentation, and progress.

-About the American Bakers Association-

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has worked to increase protection from costly government actions, build the talent pool of skilled workers with specialized training programs, and forge industry alignment by establishing a more receptive environment to grow the baking industry.