ABA: Optimistic Baking Outlook Draws on Global Perspectives

If you want to predict where the U.S. and global baking industries are headed, you can’t find a more plugged-in source than Puratos.

This global ingredients supplier serves baking customers in more than 100 countries — including across the U.S. — with business in the retail, foodservice, industrial, artisan and other sectors. Puratos tracks baking trends through extensive worldwide research.

That’s why it’s significant that the company’s head of U.S. operations is relaying a strong sense of optimism about future directions, despite the extraordinary upheaval of the pandemic period. His upbeat outlook is based on emerging and accelerating consumer trends — from snacking to health and wellness — and the baking industry’s demonstrated flexibility in meeting new consumer needs.

