ABA Announces Staff Updates

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is delighted to announce the following association staff updates. Please see the following statements from Jennifer Colfelt, ABA’s Vice President of Operations and Membership:

Pippa O’Shea is promoted to Senior Manager, Education and Workforce Programs.

“Pippa demonstrates quiet determination in her work on behalf of the Education team and has expanded her role notably in recent years. Under Pippa’s management, the Frontline Leadership training has become a favorite with ABA member companies, she partners with the Industry Relations team in the development and content of the NextGenBaker programming and newsletter, works with the Education team on managing the Academy’s course content, development, execution, and utilization, and during this past IBIE elevated her role with IBIEducate programming and managed the Cannabis Central stage. Pippa is always happy to provide a helping hand and often provides significant support at ABA membership events.”

Christina Donnelly is promoted to Senior Director, Industry Relations and Strategic Initiatives.