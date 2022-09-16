Cheat Sheet: Five Ways to Make the Most of IBIE

You’re set to attend IBIE in Las Vegas in a few days and you need a plan your time at the largest grain-based event in the Western Hemisphere.

Look no further. Here’s a cheat sheet covering show floor exhibits, education, special events, networking opportunities, and more. Also check out our quick take podcast on practical tips for the show floor from ABA staff.

1. GET STRATEGIC IN EXPO HALL

Visitors are most productive when they prepare in advance for navigating IBIE’s sprawling exhibit spaces. Exhibitors represent every segment of the grain-based foods industry across the entire vertical supply chain.

