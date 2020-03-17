ABA: Bakers are Baking

In light of these extremely challenging times combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, it is critically important to share accurate information with the American people. Conversations with ABA Members and our colleagues in the food and beverage association community make one thing abundantly clear: America’s food supply remains plentiful and safe and the United States is in no risk of running out of essential food and beverages.

Even with the declaration of a National Emergency and similar declarations by various states, food production and distribution are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure, which puts guaranteed safeguards in place so our industry can continue feeding our country’s citizens.

Additionally, the unity of the collective food and beverage industry in collaboration with federal and state leaders ensures our critical food infrastructure can continue to serve our communities. The collaborative work of our group of 50+ associations to serve the country during this time of need is impressive.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association