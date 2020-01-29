AIB International Partners with USO Pathfinder to Host Civilian Employment Workshop

Manhattan, Kan. (Jan. 22, 2020) – AIB International and Baking Industry Alliance, a group composed of seven leading baking industry organizations, are partnering with USO Pathfinder to launch a series of events to assist service members in making the transition to careers in the food industry. The first of these events will be an Employment Readiness Workshop at Fort Riley on Friday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

At the event, transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses will take gain valuable insight on the hiring and interviewing process. As part of a professional networking session, representatives from AIB International – some of whom are former military personnel themselves – will introduce options for careers in food safety and baking with AIB International.

“Like Fort Riley, AIB International has a long history of supporting the Manhattan community and a shared interest in developing skills that encourage a healthy civilian workforce,” said Andre Biane, president and CEO of AIB International. “Many in the food safety and baking industry workforce are heading toward retirement. By hosting events with USO Pathfinder, we’re able to introduce a new generation to these fields. Our training seminars then make career opportunities in food safety and baking a viable option for service personnel transitioning into civilian careers.”

AIB International and the Baking Industry Alliance will conduct a second workforce development event at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, in May 2020, following the opening of a new USO facility there.

About AIB International For 100 years, AIB International has partnered with our clients to bring the enjoyment of safe, highquality food to consumers everywhere. Through customized Training, Inspections & Consulting, Regulatory and Certification services, our global team of food safety and quality professionals in 120 countries is committed to helping our customers address virtually every link in their supply chains. Visit www.aibinternational.com for more information.

About Baking Industry Alliance Baking Industry Alliance is a group dedicated to harnessing their respective resources and expertise to address industry-wide issues in the baking industry. Members include: American Bakers Association, AIB International, American Society of Baking, Allied Trades of the Baking Industry, Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds, Grain Foods Foundation, and North American Millers Association.

About USO Pathfinder USO Pathfinder is a transition program available to military families through USO, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening military service members. USO Pathfinder spans a network of private and public partners who connects service members and their families with opportunities like employment and education as they transition out of the military. The Fort Riley USO is one of 230 locations nationwide, and one of just 21 USO Pathfinder sites across the U.S.