Almond Board of California Launches Masterclass Series

The Almond Board of California (ABC) has launched its Almond Butter and Chocolate Masterclass series, in collaboration with the renowned Ecole Chocolat Professional School of Chocolate Arts. This partnership aims to offer a unique educational experience, providing valuable insights and practical skills related to formulations, flavours, and texture considerations in confectionery.

The Almond Butter and Chocolate Masterclass series is led by master chocolatiers Isabel Garcia Nevett, Michelle Novosel, and T Lawrence-Simon. Their expertise will reveal how almond butter can be the ideal inclusion in chocolate products, sharing essential knowledge for creating delectable confections.

