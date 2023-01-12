American Pan and Turbelco Form Partnership

Jason Bowman, President of American Pan Europe & MENA together with Metin and Irem Akyilmaz announce the formation of a partnership between American Pan and Turbelco. The new entity will be known as Turbelco, an American Pan Company.

American Pan is the world’s leading provider of custom and stock baking pans, pan coatings, and pan refurbishment services to bakeries of all sizes. Turbelco is also a leading provider to the global baking industry and maintains locations in both Turkey and Germany.

The Turbelco facilities in Turkey and Germany will continue to operate as they do today, with strong investment plans for the future. This investment plan includes updating the facility in Germany to provide refurbishment services for DuraShield® and OptiShield® coated pans, American Pan’s industry leading long-life, non-stick coatings.

