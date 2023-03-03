Are You Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Here’s What Bakery Owners Can Do to Prepare

The greenest and luckiest time of the year is upon us! St. Patrick’s Day is a special time where we can all come together and celebrate everything GREEN! You have a unique opportunity to bring the joy of this holiday to your customers with delicious baked goods.

Whether you’re serving up rainbow donuts or just dying everything green, there are a few things you can do to make sure your business is ready for St. Patrick’s Day. From stocking up on Sprinkelina St. Patrick’s Day Sprinkle Mix to creating special promotions, here is how you can prepare. Here is your Bakery Guide to St Patrick’s Days to make that extra “green”

A GUIDE TO HELP YOU PLAN AHEAD

The first step to making sure your bakery shines on St. Patrick’s Day is to plan ahead. Before the holiday even arrives, you should have a clear idea of the types of goods you want to offer, how much of each item to make, and what decorations you want to incorporate. For example, if you’re planning to make these rainbow cupcakes, make sure you have enough Extra Rich White Cake Mix. You should also plan for any additional decorations or displays you want to put up. This could include adding festive signs advertising your special St. Patrick’s Day treats. You could also hang up colorful banners decorated with shamrocks and pots of gold. Whatever decorations you choose, be sure to plan ahead and have everything ready to go before the holiday arrives.

