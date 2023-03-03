Bold Cultr, General Mills’ Animal-Free Cream Cheese Venture, Closes After Losing Funding

Animal-free cream cheese startup Bold Cultr has suddenly closed its doors, the company announced yesterday, following a “difficult” decision by parent company General Mills to deprioritize its funding.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you”

Revealing the news to fans on social media, Bold Cultr stated it began as a unique startup launched by G-Works, General Mills’ corporate venture studio, which was created to solve food-related consumer problems through experimental innovation.

