Dairy Promotion Directors Elect Board Officers

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Leaders of Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB) and the United Dairy Industry Association recently announced election results to lead national dairy checkoff strategies and programs to protect and grow dairy sales and trust.

“I’m honored to join my fellow farmers and importers across the country as we work together to advance a successful future for dairy farmers and the dairy community,” said Marilyn Hershey, a farmer from Cochranville, Pa., who was re-elected chair of DMI. “The boards and elected officers represent our partnership as we unite to fund, govern and lead the national dairy checkoff program.”

DMI, which manages the national dairy checkoff, is co-funded by NDB and UDIA. In addition to Hershey, other DMI officers elected are:

Vice Chair – Becky Levzow, Rio, Wisc.

Secretary – Skip Hardie, Groton, N.Y.

Treasurer – Orville Miller, Hutchinson, Kan.

The NDB also elected the following officers:

Chair – Joanna Shipp, Boones Mill, Va.

Vice Chair – Doug Carroll, Ryan, Iowa

Secretary – Jim Reid, Grant Township, Mich.

Treasurer – Suzanne Vold, Glenwood, Minn.

The 37-member NDB, formed in May 1984 under the authority of the Dairy Product Stabilization Act of 1983, carries out coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products.

UDIA officers elected are:

Chair – Neil Hoff, Windthorst, Texas

1 st Vice Chair – Alex Peterson, Trenton, Mo.

Vice Chair – Alex Peterson, Trenton, Mo. 2 nd Vice Chair, American Dairy Association – Tom Woods, Gage, Okla. (retired)

Vice Chair, American Dairy Association – Tom Woods, Gage, Okla. (retired) 2 nd Vice Chair, National Dairy Council – Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y.

Vice Chair, National Dairy Council – Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y. Secretary – Charles Krause, Buffalo, Minn.

Treasurer – John Brubaker, Buhl, Idaho

The UDIA is a federation of state and regional dairy farmer-funded promotion organizations that provide marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members. The UDIA is overseen by a board comprised of dairy farmers elected by their respective state and regional boards of UDIA member organizations.

American Dairy Association officers elected are:

Chair – Tom Woods (retired)

Vice Chair – Glen Easter, Laurens, S.C.

Secretary – Jenni Tilton-Flood, Clinton, Maine

Treasurer – Corby Werth, Alpena, Mich.

Farmers and co-ops founded the American Dairy Association to promote U.S. dairy to consumers through advertising and retail promotions. ADA also fosters coordination of local promotion organizations.

National Dairy Council officers elected are:

Chair – Audrey Donahoe

Vice Chair – Jeff Hardy, Brigham City, Utah

Secretary – Harold Howrigan, Sheldon, Vt.

Treasurer – Michael Ferguson, Senatobia, Miss.

Since 1915, National Dairy Council has been a non-profit organization founded by dairy farmers and funded through the national dairy checkoff program. NDC has been, and will continue to be, committed to providing science-based education about the nutrition and health benefits that dairy foods provide.

###

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s nearly 30,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.