National Dairy Council’s Miller Earns Multiple Professional Accolades

ROSEMONT, Ill. – National Dairy Council’s Dr. Greg Miller, who serves as chief science officer, Global Dairy Platform’s nutrition sector lead, and special counsel to the CEO on global nutrition affairs, has been recognized with four prestigious awards and honors.

Miller has been synonymous with dairy science and nutrition since joining National Dairy Council in 1992 on behalf of America’s dairy farmers. His contributions have been recognized both within and outside of the dairy industry.

Miller graduated in 1978 from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and in 1982 earned a master’s in nutrition (toxicology) from Pennsylvania State University. In 1986, he received a Ph.D. in nutrition (toxicology) from Penn State.

The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) and the ASN Foundation presented Miller with its 2022 Industry Recognition Award, acknowledging significant contributions to the field of nutrition science or practice by an individual from the industry sector.

Miller also is being inducted into the ASN and ASN Foundation Class of 2022 Fellows, one of just 14 receiving this honor. To be inducted as a Fellow of the Society is the highest honor ASN bestows, recognizing individuals for significant discoveries and distinguished careers in the field of nutrition. Miller is recognized for having a significant impact in nutrition and on his colleagues.

In addition, his alma mater also is celebrating Miller, presenting him with the 2022 Penn State Graduate School Alumni Society Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes alumni who have achieved exceptional success throughout their career and have demonstrated loyalty to the university and the Penn State Alumni Association.

The Penn State Board of Trustees also presented Miller with the Distinguished Alumni Award, the university’s highest alumni honor.

“Greg is a credible, leading voice for the U.S. dairy industry and epitomizes the importance of leading with sound dairy research and science,” said Barbara O’Brien, CEO of Dairy Management Inc. “While Greg has engaged with leading health and wellness organizations across the world throughout his distinguished career, he always maintains his passion for farmers and proudly carries with him their story of producing nutritious food in a responsible way.

“We congratulate Greg for these well-deserved recognitions and thank him for being a tireless advocate for America’s dairy farmers.”

