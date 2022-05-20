Barry Callebaut Establishes Farm of the Future to Power Cocoa Farming Research and Innovation

Christine Ammann, Barry Callebaut Bakery May 20, 2022

Ecuador is a country with a deep knowledge of agricultural production, rooted in crops as diverse as coffee, bananas, and shrimps. In the world of chocolate, it is the world’s third-largest cocoa producer and one of the fastest-growing cocoa origins, as well as the largest global producer of fine flavor cocoa. Combined with our long-established expertise in innovation and sustainability, Ecuador is the perfect match for Barry Callebaut to build a dedicated hub to power cocoa farming research to support cocoa farming resilience and productivity.

Technology and innovation are key to the future of food system evolution, providing opportunities for improving farmer productivity and resilience, combating climate change, and reducing the impact of agriculture on the environment. 

At Barry Callebaut, Innovation and Sustainability have long been at the heart of our strategy. With a network of over 30 R&D centers, and more than 350 dedicated R&D colleagues, the farm is a natural extension of our research expertise to address the question: how can we support cocoa farmers to farm with the future in mind?

