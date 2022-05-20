DBIA Awards $1.7M to 38 Dairy Businesses

MADISON – The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, today announced the 38 companies and cooperatives that have been selected to receive Dairy Business Builder grants totaling $1.7 million.

The Dairy Business Builder grant program aims to encourage small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs, and processors in the Upper Midwest to pursue innovative projects such as dairy farm diversification, on-farm processing, value-added product creation, and efforts to market dairy products for export. Reimbursement grants of up to $50,000 each are awarded following a competitive review process.

“A strong and successful dairy industry depends in part on a robust, diverse community of individual dairy businesses. These grants will support the continued growth of these enterprises and the overall health of our dairy industry,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer.

“In these challenging times, these DBIA grants are even more important to creating a vibrant dairy industry as they support the growth of farmstead businesses and allow our small cheese and dairy plants to expand and diversify,” said CDR Director John Lucey.

Companies and cooperatives receiving Dairy Business Builder Grants are:

Alpinage Cheese LLC – Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Berrybrook Organics LLC – Marion, South Dakota

CannonBelles Cheese – Cannon Falls, Minnesota

Cinnamon Ridge Inc. – Donahue, Iowa

Concept Processing – Melrose, Minnesota

Country View Dairy – Hawkeye, Iowa

Crimson Kitchen and Gardens – Watertown, Wisconsin

DARI LLC – Clinton, Wisconsin

Decatur Dairy – Brodhead, Wisconsin

Deerland Dairy – Freeport, Illinois

Driftless Gold – Highland, Wisconsin

Farm Life Creamery LLC – Ethan, South Dakota

Fromage Spa, LLC – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Frozen Innovations, LLC – Lake Forest, Illinois

Hansen’s Sugar Shack, LLC – Marshfield, Wisconsin

Hightail – Plainfield, Iowa

Hill Valley Dairy LLC – East Troy, Wisconsin

Knowlton House Distillery – Junction City, Wisconsin

Landmark Creamery LLC – Belleville, Wisconsin

Maple-Oak Farm – Florence, Wisconsin

Marieke Marketing, LLC/Holland’s Family Cheese, LLC – Thorp, Wisconsin

Metz’s Hart-Land Creamery – Rushford, Minnesota

Milk Specialties Global – Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Ms. J and Company – Monroe, Wisconsin

North Sky Farm – Harvard, Illinois

Oxheart Farm, LLC – Hager City, Wisconsin

Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc. – Newton, Wisconsin

Prairie Homestead Creamery – Cottonwood, Minnesota

Caves of Faribault/Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. – Faribault, Minnesota

Prairie Sky Ranch – Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin

Radiance Dairy – Fairfield, Iowa

Renard’s Cheese Store, LLC – Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

Rolling Lawns Farm – Greenville, Illinois

Silo View Creamery, LLC – Union Grove, Wisconsin

Specialty Cheese Co. Inc. – Reeseville, Wisconsin

Stensland Creamery, LLC – Larchwood, Iowa

Two Guernsey Girls Creamery LLC – Freedom, Wisconsin

Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Inc. – Theresa, Wisconsin

The DBIA is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Including the awards listed above, since its inception as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, the DBIA has administered approximately $3.6 million in grants to 79 dairy businesses in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The program also offers technical assistance and education to dairy farmers and processors in the region.

Since 1891, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association has served as the voice of cheese and dairy manufacturers, processors, and marketers. Today, WCMA represents approximately 600 companies and cooperatives, including dairy processors, manufacturers, and their suppliers operating across the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.WisCheeseMakers.org.

The Center for Dairy Research, located at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, is dedicated to supporting the U.S. dairy industry through innovative research, technical support, training and education.

Learn more at www.cdr.wisc.edu.