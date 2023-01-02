DBIA is Awarding $1 Million in Dairy Industry Impact Grants

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), has announced the Midwest dairy companies that, through a competitive review process, will be receiving a combined $1 million in Dairy Industry Impact grants.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Dairy Industry Impact grant program supports medium to large dairy companies that develop an innovative idea or tackle a challenge with the potential to advance the dairy industry. The grant program awards reimbursable grants of up to $250,000 for USDA-eligible expenses related to a company’s proposed project. DBIA has selected six projects that can positively impact the dairy industry. As part of the Dairy Industry Impact program, grant recipients must be willing to share results of their project.

“These grants could assist our industry with exploring new concepts such as sustainable packaging, tracking methods to connect consumers directly to the farm and cheese plant, reducing food waste, and equipment to improve fines recovery from soft cheese types,” said CDR Director John Lucey.

