A’SMORE Debuts Artisanal Plant-Based Macarons at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show

Gourmet macarons that reimagine the classic s’more now available for wholesale



Las Vegas – A’SMORE, a gourmet plant-based macaron company, proudly unveils its “Voyage Collection” at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show. Following a successful soft launch, A’SMORE is officially launching its exquisite line of handcrafted macarons—all plant-based, gluten-free, and sustainably sourced—to the wholesale market and broader distribution channels.

The Voyage Collection presents four elegant and delicious macarons inspired by the nostalgic campfire s’more. A’SMORE reimagines this classic treat into a gourmet experience, with each handcrafted macaron a voyage of unexpected flavors and textures and an indulgence for the senses. Premium ingredients like Valrhona chocolate, black truffle, Japanese matcha, and yuzu create a symphony of flavor with every bite.

“A’SMORE was born around a campfire,” says founder and CEO Anwaar Spence. “Not just the fire itself, but the feeling it evokes—the warmth, the togetherness, the joy of sharing a simple treat with loved ones. That’s the feeling I wanted to capture. I’ve been plant-based for over a decade and wanted to create a gourmet experience without compromising health or indulgence. We took the classic s’more, reimagined it with the elegance of French pâtisserie, and crafted a macaron that rivals the most decadent desserts—but with none of the guilt.”

Spence’s passion for crafting exceptional plant-based cuisine, honed through extensive culinary training at esteemed institutions like Matthew Kenney’s Food Future Institute, the Institute of Culinary Education in NYC, and the International Pastry, Culinary & Hotel Management School in Romania, has culminated in the creation of A’SMORE – a premium macaron experience unlike any other.

The A’SMORE Voyage Collection includes:

A’SMORE Signature: A symphony of chocolate and vanilla reminiscent of cozy nights by the campfire, this macaron features a rich dark chocolate shell filled with smooth milk chocolate ganache and a layer of brûléed vanilla marshmallow crème. It’s topped with a shimmering chocolate mirror glaze and a sprinkle of brown butter graham crumble. Ingredients include Valrhona mylk chocolate, organic vanilla bean, marshmallow root, and brown butter graham.

Raspberry Yuzu: A vibrant burst of fruity goodness with a hint of floral elegance. This macaron features a bright raspberry shell filled with a zesty yuzu white chocolate ganache and a delicate hibiscus-infused marshmallow crème. It’s finished with a sprinkle of brown butter graham crumble. Ingredients include Valrhona yuzu white chocolate, organic Hibiscus flower, raspberry powder, and 24k gold graham crumble.

Matcha Caramel: This macaron is a tranquil escape to a Japanese garden, where the earthy notes of matcha harmonize with the subtle sweetness of adzuki beans. It features a delicate matcha-infused shell filled with luscious azuki bean caramel and an outer layer of creamy brulee miso marshmallow crème. The macaron is finished with a matcha white chocolate mirror glaze and a sprinkle of Genmaicha brown butter graham crumble for a gentle, toasty note. Ingredients include organic matcha powder, adzuki bean caramel, Genmaicha crumble, and miso marshmallow.

Truffle Noire: A rich and sophisticated indulgence with a touch of earthy umami, this macaron features a striking yet balanced black truffle shell filled with a rich chevre and dark chocolate ganache, encapsulated by a truffle marshmallow creme. It’s finished with a sprinkle of brown butter graham crumble for a touch of warmth and texture. Ingredients include Valrhona dark chocolate, black truffle chevre cheese from Rebel, smoked sea salt, and truffle marshmallow creme.

The four-piece Voyage Collection ($28) is available via the company’s website. Wholesale pricing is available upon request. Visit A’SMORE at booth #4044 at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas to taste and experience the future of plant-based pâtisserie. Media images can be found at this link.

ABOUT

A’SMORE is a gourmet plant-based macaron company that reimagines the beloved s’more experience, elevating it with the essence of Parisian pâtisserie. We craft each confection using the finest ingredients sourced from around the world—like Valrhona chocolate from France, organic matcha from Japan, and delicate vanilla beans from Madagascar—each carefully selected to create a symphony of unparalleled flavors in our unique macaron creations. At A’SMORE, we believe exquisite taste and mindful indulgence can coexist. Whether you’re health-conscious, gluten-free, or simply seeking an unparalleled culinary experience, our handcrafted macarons offer a delightful indulgence that transcends dietary boundaries and elevates the everyday into something extraordinary.