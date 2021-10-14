BakeMark Celebrates Day of the Dead

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday celebrated annually in the Mexican culture. This day is not to mourn over the dead, but rather to celebrate those people who have passed on. What better way to celebrate than with food which is a large part of this yearly celebration.

Day of the Dead baking traditions

One of the most widely known symbols of Dia de los Muertos is the sugar skull, a candy shared in celebration of the holiday. Another tradition for this celebration is Pan de Muerto, otherwise known as the Bread of the Dead. Traditionally, Pan de Muerto is decorated with bone like dough pieces on top. This is a sweet bread with many varieties using different colors and designs. But whatever twist you decide to put on it, the traditional bread is one that certainly appeals to the masses.

