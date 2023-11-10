Elevate Your Thanksgiving Baking: Beyond Pies

BakeMark Bakery November 10, 2023

Thanksgiving is a golden opportunity for bakeries to showcase their creativity and attract a swarm of customers eager for festive treats. While pies are a staple and beloved choice, diversifying your bakery’s menu can set you apart and boost your sales significantly this fall. In this post, We will share some innovative and delicious ideas to complement the classic pies, ensuring your bakery becomes the go-to spot for Thanksgiving desserts to ease your customer’s Thanksgiving Baking.

Savory Breads and Rolls

Thanksgiving dinners are incomplete without a basket of warm, freshly baked bread. Introduce a variety of savory bread and rolls infused with herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage. You could also experiment with stuffed bread, incorporating ingredients such as cheese, garlic, or caramelized onions. These aromatic and flavorful additions will surely leave a lasting impression on your customers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BakeMark

Related Articles

Bakery

Over 130 Years of History…BakeMark History

BakeMark Bakery July 8, 2022

The year was 1892. What a great year this was. Ellis Island began receiving immigrants in 1892. The first escalator was patented in 1892. It is also in 1892 that Abraham Lincoln’s birthday was first recognized as a national holiday. That is also the year BakeMark’s history began. What started with food ingredients supply in 1892 has grown for 130 years to become something very special. From there the BakeMark supplier history just started to boom!

Bakery

Love (and the Aroma of Fresh Baked Goods) is in the Air

BakeMark Bakery February 3, 2021

This year, Valentine’s Day (February 14) falls on a Sunday, so it’s especially important to decorate your store, display case, and product well in advance. That way, you can “catch” weekday business customers whose attention may not be fully focused on matters of the heart. Help them remember with bright decorations and fresh-baked, delicious baked goods.